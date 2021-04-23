BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. BidiPass has a total market cap of $571,272.21 and $71,937.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

