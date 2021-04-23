BidiPass (BDP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $581,634.22 and $46,905.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

