BIDR One Day Volume Reaches $46.42 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $46.42 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,644.95 or 1.00248768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.84 or 0.00635751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.80 or 0.01021371 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

