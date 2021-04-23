Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post $54.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.71 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,940,725 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.85. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

