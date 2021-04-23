Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $85,749.48 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $85,749.48 and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

