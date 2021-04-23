Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Shares of BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

