Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

BIIB stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.07. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Trust Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

