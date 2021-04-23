Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

