Birchcliff Energy (BIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

4/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE:BIR remained flat at $C$2.97 during trading hours on Friday. 523,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$789.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.48.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.