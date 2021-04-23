Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$3.00. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 2,320,449 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

