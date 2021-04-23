Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as high as C$8.86. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 38,801 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The company has a market cap of C$466.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.