Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $9,814.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,751,885 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

