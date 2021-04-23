BitBall Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $788,452.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,647.41 or 0.99802265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00131031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

