BitCapitalVendor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $631,418.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $631,418.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

