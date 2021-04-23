Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0195 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $710,003.10 and $1,517.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.87 or 1.00196369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.97 or 0.01234193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00514669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00357048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00129503 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,349,807 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

