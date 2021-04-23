BitCoal Price Tops $0.0045 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $20,078.56 and $970.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.50 or 0.00667375 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 424.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

