BitCoal Trading Up 691.3% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 636.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 691.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $132,790.35 and $129,565.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00722367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.