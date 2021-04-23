Bitcoin Atom Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1,147.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

