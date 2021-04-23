Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,498.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $4.07 million and $13,498.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00413843 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003688 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.