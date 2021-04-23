Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

