Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Achieves $505.38 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $505.38 million and approximately $48.97 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $59.71 or 0.00118492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00167829 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

