Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $242.84 or 0.00481699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and $2.67 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $808.97 or 0.01604679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058183 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,713,702 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

