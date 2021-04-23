BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $38,378.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,495,512 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,058 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

