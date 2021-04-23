Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,128.76

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $52,128.76 and approximately $923.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.92 or 1.00005900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00125894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

