BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $33,206.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.00425961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00168767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00213911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,260,871,905 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.