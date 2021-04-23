Bitgear (GEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Bitgear has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.65 million and $4,486.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

