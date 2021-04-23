Bitgesell Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $549,466.09 and $29,545.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitgesell

Bitgesell’s total supply is 10,878,095 coins and its circulating supply is 10,621,610 coins. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

Bitgesell Coin Trading

