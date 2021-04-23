BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $104,559.80 and $57,581.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003365 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.00760032 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014503 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.