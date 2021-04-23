Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $105,562.75 and $124.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.37 or 0.01398310 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,887,221 coins and its circulating supply is 9,887,216 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

