BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $2.87 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

