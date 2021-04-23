BITTUP Market Capitalization Tops $831,253.15 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BITTUP coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $831,253.15 and approximately $502.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

