BitWhite Reaches Market Cap of $80,911.27 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $80,911.27 and approximately $128,566.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

