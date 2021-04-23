BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

