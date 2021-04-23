BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.
NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.
In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.