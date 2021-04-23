BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.82. 4,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

