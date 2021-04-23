Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) shares traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

