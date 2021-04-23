Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

