BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

BL opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.