BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

BL opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

