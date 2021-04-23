Blackmoon (BMC) Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

