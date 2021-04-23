BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $809.20. 5,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,021. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $755.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

