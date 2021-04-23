Blank Wallet Market Cap Tops $34.14 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $34.14 million and $5.35 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00279770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,505.33 or 1.00126774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00636211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.42 or 0.01028308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

