BLAST Price Reaches $0.0016 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BLAST has a market capitalization of $77,131.46 and approximately $207.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 110.9% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006430 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,775,844 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.