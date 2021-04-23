BLink Achieves Market Cap of $17.99 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. BLink has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and $1.71 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.14 or 0.07798029 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,192 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

