Blockchain Certified Data Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $7.65 million and $368,788.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

