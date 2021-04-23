Blocktix (TIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $749.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Blocktix has a market cap of $399,232.96 and approximately $749.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. One Blocktix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00091968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.17 or 0.00667419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.03 or 0.07770590 BTC.

Blocktix (CRYPTO:TIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

