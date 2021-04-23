Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN opened at $28.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.