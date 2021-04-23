bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.95). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.