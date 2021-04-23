Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKEP stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

