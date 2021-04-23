Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

