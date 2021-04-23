Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
