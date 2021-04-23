Bluzelle Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.56 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bluzelle has a market cap of $88.56 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

