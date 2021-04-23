BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.71.

UNP stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

